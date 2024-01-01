Taliban refuses to send team for UN meeting

KABUL(Media Hamada):While there are only a few days left for the UN meeting on Afghanistan, the Taliban government disagrees with sending a delegation to this meeting.

Reliable sources admitted to Hamas media that there are differences between the Taliban government as to who should attend the said meeting.

Sources said that these differences; The political deputy of the Taliban government, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi, and the Acting Minister of Defense, Maulvi Muhammad Yaqub Mujahid.