Neither government nor democracy can function without PTI chairman: Latif Khosa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sardar Latif Khosa said that neither government nor democracy can function without the PTI chairman.

Speaking to media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday, Khosa said that you cannot minus the largest political party of the country this way.

“Our polling agents were forcefully ousted from the polling stations during the counting process,” he said.

He added that PTI wasn’t given even the playing field but people took a revenge through ballot on the polling day.

According to Khosa, it is illegal and unconstitutional to call their winning candidates as ‘independent’.

“We are not independent. We clearly mentioned PTI as our party on the nomination papers but we were deprived of the election symbol,” Khosa said.

It was the only election in the history of country in which voters were searching for their candidates, he added.

Latif Khosa demanded immediate release of PTI chief from jail and added that all the sentences given to him must be quashed.

“We are ahead with 170 seats in the National Assembly as per the initial Form-45. We demand election results based on the Forms-45,” Khosa said, who defeated PML-N stalwart Khawaja Saad Rafique on Feb 8 polls from Lahore’s constituency.

He was of the view that Saad Rafique followed the democratic traditions by congratulating him on his victory. His elders should also follow these traditions and accept the defeat, he added.

“Kh Asif was defeated by Rehana Dar and he must accept the result,” he said.

According to Khosa, the PTI chief will have to be brought back in the prime minister office.