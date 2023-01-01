Where we are going today: Fogo de Chao restaurant in Jeddah

Afshan Aziz

Taste the best of Brazil at Fogo de Chao restaurant. From traditional barbecue dishes to indulgent desserts, the menu is full of authentic and delicious options that will transport you to the vibrant streets of Brazil.

Celebrating the culinary art of churrasco from southern Brazil, the restaurant offers a unique dining experience, where signature cuts of fire-roasted meat are continuously served on the table-side.

Located at the intersection of Prince Sultan Road and Sari Road in Jeddah, diners are welcomed with the Fogo market table, which includes unlimited visits to imported cheese, cold meat, and fresh seasonal fruits and vegetables. With options aplenty, guests can make extravagant meals out of the salad bar alone.

The wide selection of barbecue cuts is tailored to individual tastes. There are about 14 different types of meat to choose from, including lamb, beef and chicken. High-quality meat and special cuts are skewered and slow-roasted rotisserie-style over charcoal to lock in juiciness and flavor.

Indulging in a warm and welcoming environment, diners can control the flow of meat using a red and green card. If the green side is left up, the meat will continue arriving at the table. If red, the waiters will walk by. Alongside the meat, there are a number of delicious sides, ranging from crispy polenta to warm pao de queijo (cheese bread), mashed potatoes and caramelized bananas.

The star of the show is the picanha premium cut meat, which is juicy, tender and beyond the usual steak experience. Also, fraldinha (flank steak) and roasted meat is cooked to perfection and holds bold flavors. In addition to this breadth of options, diners can try wagyu beef with high marbling grades.

The grilled pineapple, with the warmth of cinnamon and sugar, is something not to be missed. To complete this indulgence, Fogo de Chao offers an extensive selection of delectable homemade desserts.

The restaurant also boasts an extensive drink menu, highlighting a fusion of Brazilian-inspired “mocktails” made from seasonal fruits. This Brazilian restaurant ticks all the right boxes — friendly service, cozy atmosphere, and above all, a menu that will make your taste buds dance with joy.

Courtesy: arabnews