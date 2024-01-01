Where we are going today: Mr. Hakan’s restaurant in Jeddah

Rahaf Jambi

Mr. Hakan’s is a breakfast-focused Turkish restaurant with two locations in Jeddah: Al-Hamra and Obhur.

The eatery serves well-known Turkish dishes, including baklava, kebab kush bashi, cheese-stuffed kufta, pita pie in various flavors and Iskandar kebab.

The site has a bakery with offerings including cheese simit, chocolate simit, pide bread and Turkish gozleme.

The restaurant’s welcoming Turkish staff occasionally come together to dance and sing in a fun setting, prompting diners to pull out their phones and capture videos, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The joyful family vibe at Mr. Hakan’s is ideal for celebrations, especially birthdays.

Through the restaurant, the founder hopes to introduce Turkish and Middle Eastern culinary cultures to diners. Mr. Hakan was raised in a culture that was unique to the southern region of Turkey and he brings that experience to the business.

He traveled to the Gulf region for work in 1999, and has received various culinary training during his domestic and international trips.

Mr. Hakan’s menu includes some vegetarian selections, ensuring that there is something for everyone.

However, the dining experience can be a pricey, with the bill for three easily exceeding SR700 ($187).

Courtesy: arabnews