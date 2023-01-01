Where we are going today: ‘Your Burger’ restaurant at AlManshiyah Plaza in AlUla

Rahaf Jambi

When in AlUla, make sure to stop by Your Burger, a local joint that guarantees a satisfying experience. With its success and multiple locations in Madinah, Your Burger has become a must-try destination in AlUla. Recently opened at AlManshiyah Plaza, this eatery has taken the city by storm.

Indulge in their mouth watering brisket burgers, ranging from SR19 ($5) for a classic burger to SR44 for the wagyu burger. Each bite is a divine fusion of flavors, with tender brisket that melts in your mouth. The freshly cut French fries served alongside are perfect, and their special sauce complements the brisket deliciously.

To elevate the experience, the brisket is delicately drizzled with honey, creating a harmonious blend of sweetness and smoke. The exceptional quality of their burgers lies in the use of angus meat, expertly smoked for at least 12 hours and served in specially crafted burger buns.

Your Burger also offers a selection of creative appetizers. Try their crispy deep-fried brisket balls topped generously with a unique sauce. Alternatively, indulge in their honey BBQ delight, featuring crispy chicken dipped in honey and paired with delectable BBQ sauce, served alongside a refreshing ranch dressing. Other dishes also feature chicken, shrimp and all manner of other options.

For those seeking a memorable main course, the entrecote steak is a must-try, grilled to perfection in the restaurant’s signature tarragon basil sauce. Then there is the 12-hour smoked ribs, served with a coleslaw salad and a side of fries.

Sea food enthusiasts will find it hard to resist the temptations of the shrimp roll sandwich, expertly crafted and accompanied by Your Burger’s special sauce. Chicken lovers are well-catered to as Your Burger offers a variety of options, including tender grilled chicken, crispy chicken, crispy chicken filet, coleslaw crispy chicken, and crispy chicken with maple sriracha.

For those on the go, Your Burger even provides a DIY kit. Priced at SR102, the kit includes mixed beef and chicken patties, along with fresh ingredients like lettuce, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, and a selection of mouthwatering sauces.

Due to overwhelming demand, Your Burger has announced the upcoming opening of its second branch in AlUla.

Courtesy: arabnews