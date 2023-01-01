Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen fined for altercation during IPL match

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday imposed a fine on Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveenul Haq over altercation during a match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Lucknow.

Ina an official statement, the BCCI said Lucknow Super Giants’ Mentor Gautam Gambhir had been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match.

Mr Gambhir admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli has been fined 100 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct while Lucknow Super Giants’ Bowler Naveenul Haq has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the code of conduct.

Mr Haq admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct.