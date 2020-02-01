Will not tolerate any black sheep in the system: Dr Firdous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said that no concession will be made to any black sheep in the system.

Talking to media after a meeting with Prime Minister in the chair, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a transport mechanism has been formulated on different borders with the help of the Pakistan Army.

She informed the media that authorities took action against two collectors and other personnel in Quetta to stop smuggling.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Customs Intelligence Unit identified tax evasion and smuggling and took action against 355 vehicles that entered Pakistan without paying duty. She added that two collectors were also suspended at Torkham Border.

Special Assistant said that political and economic issues were discussed in the meeting.

She urged district members of PTI to keep a close watch on profiteers in their areas so that timely action can be taken against them.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that the Prime Minister considers the Kashmir issue as a top priority. Kashmir solidarity day will be celebrated on February 5.

She added that the participants of the meeting were informed about corruption at Torkham Border and Punjab government’s action against profiteers.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that no concession will be made to any black sheep in the system and reiterated not to tolerate any obstacles in the accountability process.