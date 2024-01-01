Will reveal facts poor performance of Pakistan team, says Hafeez

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Mohammad Hafeez has taken responsibility for Pakistan team’s disastrous performance during Australia tour, but at the same time announced revealing the fact behind bad performances.

The statement from the former cricketer comes a day after he resigned as director of the national team. Sources said Hafeez’s contract had expired on Dec 15. He had applied for extension in contract which was not extended. Subsequently he resigned from the post.

Hafeez, who was appointed team director in late 2023, came under fire after Pakistan team was whitewashed by Australia 3-0. The team green also suffered defeat in four matches in the five-match T20 series against Australia.

The outgoing team director in a social media post wrote, “I always prioritise and represented Pakistan with dignity and Pride. I accepted the new role as a Director PCB with great passion to make positive reforms but Unfortunately my designated tenure which was offered by @TheRealPCB for 4 years was cut short for 2 mnths on the account of New chairmanship”.

Extending best wishes for Pakistan cricket future, he took responsibility and put himself accountable for all his executions during his tenure as team directory.

“…will accordingly reveal all the cricketing and other amateur non cricketing facts which ensue bad performances. Stay tuned,” he concluded.