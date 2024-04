F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A woman gave birth to sextuplets at a hospital in Rawalpindi through cesarean operation on Friday.

According to doctors at Rawalpindi’s Districts Headquarters Hospital, the sextuplets included four sons and two daughters. The mother and her newly-borns are in stable condition, the doctors added.

Wife of Waheed, resident of Rawalpindi’s Hazara Colony, gave birth to six healthy babies.