Iran’s Raisi to visit Pakistan ‘as per schedule’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The advance security team of Iranian President Dr Ebrahim Raisi landed in Islamabad ahead of his official visit to Pakistan as per ‘schedule’, on Friday.

According to diplomatic sources, the advance security team will assess the protection measures in place for the Iranian president, given the recent tensions between Israel and Iran.

The diplomatic sources indicated that despite potential risks, Dr Raisi has chosen not to cancel or postpone his visit to Pakistan.

Iranian Ambassador Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam also visited the Pakistan Foreign Office and called on Additional Foreign Secretary Rahim Hayat Qureshi to discuss the current situation and arrangements for the Iranian president’s visit.

During the Iranian President’s visit to Pakistan, a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be finalised.