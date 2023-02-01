Woman gives birth to twins in a car in Chakwal

F.P. Report

CHAKWAL: A woman has given birth to twin babies in a private car on the way to a hospital in Chakwal on Thursday.

According to details, after labour pain, the woman was taken to the THQ Hospital located at Choa Saidan Shah Road in Chakwal.

Due to the absence of doctors at the THQ Hospital, the woman was referred to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Chakwal but she gave birth to twins on the way.

According to the woman’s family members, the mother and children are completely fine.