Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick and UK’s Labour Party Shadow Minister, Afzal Khan have recently agreed to work together in adopting sustained policy initiatives for Pakistani women empowerment in the economic sector and fiscal growth. Both sides agreed to launch skill development programs for Pakistani women along with provision of funds in order to enable them to make their livelihood alongside their male colleagues for a better and prosperous future in this country.

Historically, Pakistan women are a weak segment of our society and seriously lags behind in all walks of life ranging from girls’ education, social development, jobs share and economic independence that seriously undermined the government’s efforts for women empowerment and their inclusion in the social and economic sector of the Country.

Although, urban women are living comparatively better life and have access to education, better healthcare and employment opportunities, while women are living in dire conditions in rural areas particularly in Sindh, Balochistan, Southern Punjab and Erstwhile FATA, Azad Kashmir and far-flung area in Gilgit Baltistan region. Although the government of Pakistan is striving hard to bring Pakistani women on par with their male colleagues, budgetary constraints and rulers’ priorities have always remained a setback to women development and empowerment in our society.

The Global Gender Gap Index Report 2022, has ranked Pakistan at 145 out of 156 countries in terms of women’s participation in economic activities, at 135 for women’s education, at 143 women’s health and survival and at 95 for women political empowerment in this modern age.

Similarly, women face discrimination in job opportunities along with facing harassment and intimidation at work places which seriously restrict women inclusion in economic activities.

The government of Pakistan is well aware of the women’s problems and mostly a female minister had been appointed for women and girls affairs and for that purpose. The government has reserved women seats in the national and provincial assemblies and local governments along with establishment of Ladies Police station, family courts and dedicated girls schools, colleges and women Universities to provide a conducive environment for them. The UK -Pakistan teamwork could boost Pakistan’s efforts for women empowerment and growth. Such endeavors must be expanded to avenues including girls education, women health, maternity and women inclusion in the civic system in the country, so the Pakistani women could live a better life in the future.