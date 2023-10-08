Huge crowd to welcome Nawaz Sharif on return: Maryam

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sunday said that the crowd shows that the public will give Nawaz Sharif a grand reception on October 21.

She said that a huge crowd of the people of only one area has gathered. How huge will the gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan be on October 21 when their leader returns.

Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif will bring along hope and prosperity of the nation with him when he returns. She said the inflation in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure was just 2% and the prosperity of the country was ousted. For the sake of the people, he witnessed lesser days of power and more of difficulties. Nawaz Sharif is responsible for making Pakistan an atomic power and bringing the CPEC to Pakistan. He gave 14 mega projects to Pakistan and made possible the production of 14000 megawatts of electricity and ended the load-shedding. He worked his best and ended the terrorism in the country. What he got in return was 11 years in exile, said PML-N Senior Vice President.

She said that had conspiracies not concocted against Nawaz Sharif, the country would not have been in this turmoil. Maryam said that the country was ruled by “jokers” for four years. Nawaz Sharif was born and raised here unlike others. He never received any foreign funds. The ones who mocked PML-N themselves became a mere joke and an example.

Pakistan is under crises and in turmoil without Nawaz Sharif. The public is waiting for him because he stands true to his words and leads the country to prosperity.

Maryam condemns Israeli occupation forces’ attacks on Gaza: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief organizer and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and condemned the occupation forces’ attacks on Gaza.

Maryam said it is the right of the Palestinians to fight for their freedom against the usurping army, adding that supporting the oppressed against the tyrants and usurpers was true justice. The PML-N official said the usurper army that has flouted agreements was responsible for the current situation. She added that India was involved in state terrorism in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, while Israel’s state terrorism in the occupied Palestinian territories was a crime.

Maryam Nawaz remarked that lasting peace can be established only by implementing the resolutions of the UN Security Council.

She also suggested that Islamic countries ensure provision of relief items to the Palestinians.

The sun of freedom will dawn with the sacrifices of brave Kashmiris and Palestinians, Maryam stressed.

Israel and Palestine-based Hamas are fighting again. Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel that was retaliated with airstrikes. Resultantly, at least 313 Palestinians and over 350 Israelis have been killed, and more than 2,000 injured on both sides.