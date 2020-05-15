World’s best airports for 2020

Monitoring Desk

Singapore Changi Airport has topped the list of world best airports in 2020 for the eighth consecutive year followed by Tokyo Haneda Airport and Doha’s Hamad International Airport, according to Skytrax.

The London-based international air transport rating announced its annual ‘World Airport Awards’ which placed Singapore Changi Airport on top of the list of best airports around the world for 2020.

Haneda Airport of Tokyo got second position and third spot awarded to Doha’s Hamad International Airport.

Tokyo Haneda Airport

The awards were finalised through a global airport customer satisfaction survey organised on May 10 in a virtual ceremony took place live on YouTube.

The survey covering 550 airports had been participated by customers from more than 100 different countries conducted from September 2019 to February 2020.

Doha Hamad International Airport

The voting process had been scheduled to take place on April 1 at the Passenger Terminal Expo in Paris, however, it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

East Asia dominated 2020’s World Airport Awards with seven positions in the list of top 10 airports around the world.

“Having deferred the award announcements for nearly six weeks, we felt it was now right to try and bring some cheer into the airport industry in these difficult times,” CEO of Skytrax Edward Plaisted said in a statement.

The World’s Top 10 Airports of 2020

1. Singapore Changi Airport

2. Tokyo Haneda Airport

3. Hamad International Airport (Doha, Qatar)

4. Incheon International Airport (South Korea)

5. Munich Airport (Germany)

6. Hong Kong International Airport

7. Narita International Airport (Tokyo)

8. Chūbu Centrair International Airport (Nagoya, Japan)

9. Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

10. Kansai International Airport (Osaka, Japan)