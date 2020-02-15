Skip to content
WUHAN(China): A sanitation worker crosses the street in the snowfall in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province on Feb. 15, 2020. Wuhan witnessed a snowfall on Saturday.
February 15, 2020
