Yemen to prevent the passage of ships associated with the Israeli enemy

FP Report

SANNA: We are moving to prevent the passage of ships associated with the Israeli enemy, even across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

This is an important, advanced and major step. We have begun to carry out our associated operations across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

Mr. Commander Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi:

Neither the Americans nor the British have any choice at all, except to stop the aggression against Gaza and stop starving the people in Gaza.

The American continued to provide cover and full support to the Israeli enemy to starve the Palestinian people in Gaza. We will not remain silent about it and we will not watch it.

Mr. Leader:

With God’s grace and help, we are moving to prevent the passage of ships associated with the Israeli enemy, even across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

This is an important, advanced and major step. We have begun to carry out our associated operations across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

Mr. Leader:

With God’s grace and help, we are moving to prevent the passage of ships associated with the Israeli enemy, even across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

This is an important, advanced and major step. We have begun to carry out our associated operations across the Indian Ocean and from South Africa towards the Good Hope Road.

Mr. Commander Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: Our operations will continue as long as the aggression and siege on Gaza continues.

The American-British aggression will not affect the upward trajectory of operations in terms of range, momentum, accuracy, and strength.

What can stop our naval operations is only stopping the aggression and siege on Gaza.