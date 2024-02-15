Yemeni Armed Forces target British ship

SANAA ( Army 21 Yemen): In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

God Almighty said: “{Indeed, we are among the criminals taking revenge.} God Almighty has spoken the truth.

A victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and support for our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a British ship, “LYCAVITOS,” while it was sailing in the Gulf of Aden. The targeting process was carried out with appropriate naval missiles that hit it directly, thanks to God.

The Yemeni armed forces, with the help of God Almighty, will continue to prevent Israeli navigation or navigation heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arab Bahrain until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni armed forces, within the right of legitimate defense of dear Yemen, are in the process of taking further measures in response to the American-British aggression and in confirmation of the practical position in support of the Palestinian people.

The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all free and honorable members of our Arab and Islamic nation to take serious practical positions in support of our brothers in the Gaza Strip and in rejection of the Zionist crime supported by America and Britain.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, dear and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation