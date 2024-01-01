PHC orders PTI’s leadership to approach ROs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to approach concerned Returning Officers (ROs) for redressal of their grievances and appellate authority by disposal of writ pleas against alteration in election result, on Thursday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad ordered ROs to hear grievances of the petitioners if results didn’t concluded otherwise applicant may knock the competent forum for redressal.

Syed Sikandar Hayat Shah, Shumail Ahmad Butt and Inam Yousafzai advocates appeared on behalf of PTI’s leaders defeated in the general while Qazi Jawad Ihsanullah, Barrister Mudassir Emir and Ysin Raza advocates on behalf victorious candidates.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was represented by Mohsin Kamran Sadiq advocate before PHC in writ pleas against alteration in results at different constituencies of Peshawar, Bannu, Kohat and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTI’s lawyer Shumail Ahmad Butt informed that ECP didn’t submitted reply despite PHC’s orders. However, ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran argued that the commission had submitted reply in Arbab Jahan Dad plea. The petitioner’s counsel contended that it is reply in only one writ.

PTI’s lawyers informed that ROs had called them after court’s proceedings and argued that Form49 doesn’t issued as well as added that same pleas are fixed for today (Thursday) and Tomorrow (Friday) hearings.

They added that ECP to ensure issuance of gazette notification of successful candidates in general elections.

In the meantime, ECP’s lawyer Mohsin Kamran Sadiq informed that gazette notifications of some constituencies also issued already.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad dispose-off writ pleas of PTI’s leadership regarding alteration in election results and ordered them to approach concerned ROs for redressal of their grievances.