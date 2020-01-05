Young man stabbed to death in Kabul during attempted laptop robbery

KABUL (AT News): A 22-year-old young man was stabbed to death in Kabul after being attacked during a violent laptop robbery on Saturday night, the latest in an unbridled violent mugging spree in the city.

The incident took place in a neighborhood in western Kabul where the victim, Ali Sina, en route to his home was brutally stabbed by armed robbers who attempted to steal his laptop and cellphone. The stab victim succumbed to his fatal injuries en route to the hospital, according to witnesses.

The police have opened an investigation into the incident, which took place at around 8.30pm alongside the main street. The suspects fled the scene and has not yet been identified or located.

This is the latest case to make headlines in a year marked by a spike in crime in the Afghan capital. Many has blamed the government’s inefficient policies for the hike in violent crime.

The victim, Ali Sina, was a student at the American University of Afghanistan and also a student of journalism faculty. He was also a financial officers at a private company.

Since his murder, a campaign under the hashtag “Kabul is not safe” has been doing rounds in the social media is accusing the police of inertia and inefficiency.

