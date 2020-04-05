Yuvraj draws parallels between Inzi and Sharma

NEW DELHI (Monitoring Desk): Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has stated that the Men in Blue opener Rohit Sharma reminded him of Pakistan batting legend Inzamamul Haq as far as the duo’s early days in international are concerned.

Sharma has been a key figure in India’s limited-overs side over the past few years. He holds the world record for the highest individual score by a batsman playing in a One-day international match, having scored 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2014.

“I think when he came into the Indian team, he looked like somebody who had a lot of time. He reminded me of Inzamamul Haq, because, when he batted, Inzi had a lot of time [to play the bowlers],” Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Over the years, Sharma has gone on to be considered as one of the finest batsmen in the world. He is the only player to have notched up three double tons in ODI cricket.

Initially, Sharma had a below-par record in Test cricket but in the 2019 series against South Africa, he scored a massive 529 runs in four innings to prove his critics wrong in the longest format of the game.

He was likely to open the innings in India’s two-match Test series in New Zealand as well but an injury during the last Twenty20 International (T20I) of the tour led to him missing the series.