Zaman Khan joins Derbyshire for Vitality Blast

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Derbyshire has secured the services of Zaman Khan, a Pakistani fast bowler, for the upcoming Vitality Blast tournament this summer.

The 21-year-old pacer, known for his impressive speed of 90MPH, brings with him a track record of 49 T20 matches, where he has taken 59 wickets at an average of 23.35, with his best performance being figures of 4-16.

Zaman made his international debut for Pakistan against Afghanistan in March of this year and has since played in six T20I matches, at a remarkable economy rate of 6.66.

The talented fast bowler has experienced a successful journey thus far, achieving multiple triumphs in his career. He secured victory in the Pakistan Super League twice with Lahore Qalanders, claiming the championship title in both 2022 and 2023.

Expected to arrive at the end of May, he will join a formidable group of pacers in the team. This includes the England Lions duo of George Scrimshaw and Sam Conners, as well as the esteemed Sri Lankan veteran, Suranga Lakmal.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Zaman Khan is one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan and he brings experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room, which will help us to reach our own goals.

“He recently made his debut in one of the best international white ball attacks and looked right at home, so it’s incredibly exciting to welcome him for our T20 campaign.”

Zaman Khan added: “Playing in England is something I’ve wanted to experience and to do it working with Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire is a dream scenario. Derbyshire have been impressive in T20 cricket over the last few years, so I’m looking forward to playing with this squad and seeing if we can challenge again this summer.”