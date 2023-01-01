3 historical sites discovered in Baghlan province

BAGHLAN (Agencies): At least three historical sites have been surveyed and discovered in the country’s northern province of Baghlan, the provincial Information and Culture Department said in a statement Tuesday.

“The professional team of the Tourism Department of the provincial Information and Culture Department has surveyed and discovered three historical sites include a fort in in Poza Ishan area and two hills one in Sheikh Ali area and one other in Hussainkhel area of Pul-i-Khumri center of the province, the statement quoted the Protection Director of Cultural Heritage of the provincial Information and Culture Department Karimdad Rahimi as saying.

The fort [Kohna Qala] dated back to the Koshanid’s era and the two hills dated back to the pre-Islamic era, the statement said.

Since the resumption of power by the Islamic Emirate, hundreds of historical monuments, sites and relics have been surveyed and discovered by the professional teams of the Ministry of Information and Culture, as well as trafficking of hundreds of historical relics have been prevented across the country.

The ministry is making efforts to survey and discover more historical monuments and restore those historical sites which are in the verge of destruction countrywide.