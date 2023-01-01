ATC remands PTI’s Mehmoodur Rasheed into police custody for two days

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore Tuesday remanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed into police custody for two days in a case pertaining to the attack on Lahore’s Corps Commander’s House during protests following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

The former Punjab minister was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) today. The police requested the physical remand of the PTI leader in the case related to ‘violent protests’.

During the hearing, the police stated that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was involved in the attack on Jinnah House (Corps Commander House Lahore). “Several people were left injured in his [PTI leader] firing,” the police said, presenting the videos of the incident.

After hearing the arguments, the anti-terrorism court approved the physical remand of former Punjab minister and ordered the police to present him on May 18 again. The court also sought report on the investigation at the next hearing.

A violent mob had on May 9 stormed into the house in the Lahore Cantonment and ransacked it. Subsequently, a number of PTI leaders, including Yasmin Rashid, were arrested for “inciting the demonstrators to attack military installations”.