Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to Shaheed BB

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former President of Pakistan and President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), Asif Ali Zardari paying tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on martyrdom anniversary and reiterated to continue her mission regarding struggle for a free and independent Pakistan, empowered Parliament and the rule of the Constitution

In his message on the eve of the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, he said that eliminating poverty, unemployment and economic misery from the country was the mission of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and the completion of this mission was top priority of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Asif Zardari said that the martyred party chairperson was neither afraid of dictators nor did she fear the extremists. Her bravery was the legacy of the leadership and workers of Pakistan Peoples Party, he added. He said that the time was not far away when Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s Pakistan will be the realization of a Pakistan free of political, social and economic exploitation. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy was that the prosperity of the workers and farmers of Pakistan would guarantee the country’s progress. Asif Zardari said that the PPP guarantees the best future for the youth and will strive to provide them with opportunities to advance and develop.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari eloquently commemorates the indelible legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first democratically elected woman prime minister of the Islamic world as well as esteemed leader of the world, saying that the “Daughter of the East” stands not only as a historical figure but as a living movement and a radiant torch, her nationalistic spirit, enduring struggle, and steadfast leadership destined to be ingrained in the hearts and minds of the Pakistani nation.”

According to the press release issued by Media Cell of the Bilawal House, the Chairman PPP shares a reflective message on the occasion of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s 16th martyrdom anniversary due on Wednesday, saying that her mother remained ardently dedicated to the noble cause of transforming the country into a genuine welfare state, guided by the visionary ideals of nation’s founding fathers. He said that throughout her lifetime, Bibi Shaheed bound together Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan like a harmonious chain. “Her tragic assassination was a malevolent scheme, strategically targeting the momentum of advancement and the realization of Pakistan’s vision for enlightened moderation and a democratic society,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pointed out that on the one hand, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as the PPP chairperson, took the ideology of the Quaid-e-Awam and his party to new heights through her philosophy and unparalleled struggle, while as a political leader she always represented the real populace by becoming the voice of the common man and the downtrodden classes of the country. “On the other hand, as Prime Minister, where she strengthened the national defense by giving the gift of ballistic missile technology, there she protected the rights and took the far-reaching measures ensuring the welfare and development of country’s salaried class, farmers, workers, minorities, women, children and the elderly,” he added.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari assured the nation that the election manifesto to be presented by the PPP in the fast approaching general elections will resonate with the visionary aspirations and missions set forth by the Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Expressing unwavering dedication, he affirmed that his party staunchly upholds the cherished philosophy of its martyred leadership, Saying: “PPP is determined to make the dream of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a reality, that Pakistan should be the model of excellence for the world as an prosperous, progressive, egalitarian and strong democratic federal state.”