KYIV (AFP): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday during an end-of-year press conference that no one knows when the war with Russia will end, with fatigue building in Kyiv and among its allies abroad.

“I think that no one knows the answer. Even respected people, our commanders and our Western partners, who say that this is a war for many years, they do not know,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that: “If we don’t loose our resilience, we will end the war sooner.”