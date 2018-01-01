Rana Sana defends Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: The Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah defended the recent visit of Nawaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia, saying that he is using his political influence in the Muslim world to solve the issues.

In a media talk on Monday, he told that the political rivals are giving wrong meaning of the Saudi visit, warning that the people behind his ouster as premier will be ashamed of themselves. Rana Sana mentioned that it is premature to talk about the Saudi visit and matters concerned with it. He refuted the claims of political opponents about the Saudi visit.

“The person who is considered qualified by the entire world faced attempted disqualification in his own home,” he said.

He singled out Imran Khan and Sheikh Rasheed, affirming that they tried to cause damage to Nawaz Sharif by disqualifying him but faced failure. He accused them of sabotaging the democratic system.

Sanaullah told that Sheikh Rasheed tried to make the role of judiciary controversial by his remarks outside the Supreme Court today.

On Musharraf case, he stated that it belonged to the federal government and not the ruling PML-N. He suggested that the process should be as speedy as that in the case of the ex-premier.

Both Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif are in Saudi Arabia to meet political leaders.

Advertisements