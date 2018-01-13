Terrorists involved in Karachi airport attack killed, claims police

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rao Anwar, who is notorious for staged encounters, on Saturday claimed to have killed four alleged terrorists, who he said belong to Islamic State and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi but were also involved in airport attack.

“We on tip off raided Shah Latif Town and we reached the spot the terrorists resorted to firing. On counter firing from police all four terrorists were killed,” Rao Anwar told media.

Rao said the slain militants were affiliated with the banned LJ and IS. Rao further claimed that one suspect was identified as Molvi Ishaq, who was an important commander of LJ.

Among the dead quartet was also a certain Nazar Ghuman, a former commander of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group led by slain Hakeemullah Mehsud.

They were involved in the deadly attack on Karachi airport, PNS Mehran base and Imambargah Ali Raza at M.A. Jinnah Road, Rao claimed.

They were also involved in several killings of police, Rangers and army personnel, he said.

The police claimed to have recovered three TT pistols, one rifle and one motorbike from the militants’ custody. “Further investigation is underway,” said SSP Anwar.

