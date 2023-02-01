‘101 connections disconnected’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 101 connections while 145 under billing cases processed; Rs 11 million fine imposed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 9 connections on illegal use of gas and another 5 on use of compressor. The team also imposed 0fine of Rs 0.32 million against gas theft cases.

In Bahawalpur the company disconnected one connection on illegal use.The regional team in Multan disconnected 4 connections on illegal use of gas,36 Under billing cases have been processed. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.03 million against gas pilferes.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 50 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 5.13 million against gas theft cases.

The regional team in Islamabad disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas. During the crack down the team of Rawalpindi disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas and fine of Rs 0.12 million against gas pilferers.

In Mardan 7 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and 30 under billing cases have been processed and booked an amount of Rs2.76 million against Under billing and gas theft cases.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use while another one on use of compressor. In Faisalabad 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use and 10 under billing cases processed and amount of Rs 0.03 booked against gas pilferes.

The team disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas and 1 Under billing case has been processed in Sialkot. In Sargodha 38 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 0.02 against Under billing cases.

The team of Sheikhupura disconnected 14 connections on illegal use of gas and 30 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 2.69 against Under billing and gas theft cases.