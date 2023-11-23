US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist, issues warning to India – FT

NEW DELHI (Reuters): US authorities have thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

There was no immediate response from India’s foreign ministry on the report.

The report comes two months after Canada said there were “credible” allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in a Vancouver suburb. India has rejected Canada’s accusations.