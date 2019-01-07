14 kidnapped coal miners in Darra Adam Khel safely recovered

F.P. Report

DARRA ADAM KHEL: Security forces has safely recovered the abducted 14 miners, who were kidnapped Sunday night from a coal mine in Darra Adam Khel.

According to reports, two of the kidnapped miners had managed to escape in the darkness of the night, and had alerted the authorities who then conducted the rescue operation and safely recovered the abductees from mountains of Darra Adam Khel.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmood Khan had earlier taken notice of the incident and instructed the authorities to ensure the safe return of the miners. He had also ordered immediate arrest of the perpetrators.