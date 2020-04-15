150 new coronavirus cases reported in Sindh, confirms Murtaza Wahab

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Law Murtaza Wahab said on Wednesday that 150 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the province during the past 24 hours.

Murtaza Wahab in a Tweet said that six more have died from coronavirus, taking the provincial tally to 41. He said the confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh has reached 1688.

The total number of recovered patients in the province stands at 560 after 133 more recovered from deadly COVID-19 on Wednesday.

He said that Sindh had conducted overall 16,026 tests to date.

Meanwhile, at least 311 members of the Tableeghi Jamaat have been discharged from hospitals in Hyderabad after recovering from the coronavirus.

Some of the recovered patients have departed for their homes while others are in the process of leaving, according to deputy commissioner Hyderabad.

It must be noted that the provincial government on Tuesday extended the ongoing lockdown till 30th of April.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, all the educational institutions, public places, shopping malls, cinemas, public transport and markets will remain closed during the lockdown.

Whereas, grocery stores, petrol pumps, general stores and medical stores situated in malls and supersites will remain shut from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.during the period.

People will not be allowed to venture out of their homes unnecessarily under lockdown, the notification said and added that only two persons will be allowed to travel in a car.

Plumbers, carpenters, electricians can work on-call according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).