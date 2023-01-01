17.6 Million Afghans need health assistance

KABUL (TOLO News) : The World Health Organization in Afghanistan tweeted that in 2023 17.6M Afghans are estimated to be in need of life-saving humanitarian health assistance.

Ali Ahmad, 3, has cerebral palsy, and his mother said it has been 15 days since they came here to Kabul from Bamiyan for treatment.

“He is not fine yet, doctors in Bamiyan recommended I bring the patient to Kabul for treatment,” said Sughra, mother of Ali Ahmad.

“He doesn’t have a father, he has one brother and he took out a loan for his brother’s treatment,” said Guljan, the mother of a patient.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health said that considering the population of the country, health assistance needs will increase.

“Afghanistan’s population is near to 40 million people, and 17.6 is the estimate (in need of life-saving health assistance) by the WHO, but maybe it’s more than it, “said Sharafat Zaman Amrkhil, spokesman for the MoPH.

According to the Ministry of Public Health, efforts are underway to provide more health facilities in all provinces and remote regions.