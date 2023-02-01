196,413 illegal foreigners repatriated

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The repatriation of illegal foreigners to their home countries including Afghanistan continued via Torkham border through which 196,413 unlawful immigrants were repatriated till November 9, 2023.

According to the Home Department Govt of KP, 1239 illegal foreigners were deported so far from different areas of the country via Torkham border including 287 from Punjab, 81 from Islamabad, 24 Azad Kashmir and 846 from Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

A total of 14,683 families including 55,394 male, 42,921 female and 98,098 children were repatriated through the Torkham border.

Through Angor Adda South Waziristan border, 3056 illegal foreigners repatriated to Afghanistan. Collectively, 197,652 illegal foreigners repatriated to their home countries including Afghanistan. On November 9 last, 3035 illegal foreigners repatriated through the Torkham border.