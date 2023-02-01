UNHCR delegation, KP CM discuss repatriation of illegal foreigners

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A three-member delegation led by the representative of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for Pakistan Ms. Philippa Candler called on the caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan here at Chief Minister’s House on Friday and discussed with him matters related to repatriation of illegal immigrants living in the province.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Abid Majeed were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister while talking to the delegates has said that the repatriation process of illegal immigrants is in progress smoothly so far adding that all possible facilities are being extended to the immigrants going back to their homeland voluntarily, and the provincial government has allocated special funds for this purpose.

“The immigrants returning back to their countries are being treated humanely, and humanitarian aspect of the matter is fully taken care of whereas elderly people, women and children are being accorded special treatment as per the traditions of the land;” he said adding that specific transit points have been set up for temporary stay of such immigrants having all the required facilities.

The Chief Minister maintained that an effective grievance redressal mechanism had also been put in place to address any kind of complaints or concerns of the immigrants on immediate basis adding that all out efforts are being made to ensure that every single immigrant going back home gets proper treatment and no one is mistreated; and special directives have been issued to all the relevant departments, district administrations and police to this effect.

He further stated that coordination mechanisms between the UNHCR and the concerned provincial departments would be further strengthened in order to complete the repatriation process amicably.

Speaking on the occasion, representative of UNHCR Ms. Philippa Candler said that UNHCR is thankful to the government of Pakistan and its people for hosting such a large number of refugees for the last several decades. She also appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for making special arrangements for the repatriation of the illegal immigrants and extending them all the required facilities.

She hoped that coordination between the provincial government and UNHCR will continue till the end to facilitate the repatriation of immigrants to the maximum.