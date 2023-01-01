1m mothers, children deprived of food aid

KABUL (Khaama Press): The World Food Program reports that over one million mothers and children in Afghanistan have been deprived of food assistance due to severe budget constraints.

On Monday, this organization warned that the situation for women in Afghanistan will worsen without immediate funding. The World Food Program, in a previous tweet on their official Twitter page, stated that currently, women in Afghanistan bear the brunt of reductions in aid. According to information released by the World Food Program, four million mothers and children in Afghanistan suffer from malnutrition.

Recently, this organization stated that they are forced to choose between those hungry and those severely suffering from hunger in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the organization is stressing the urgency of securing one billion dollars to provide for the vulnerable during the approaching harsh winter.

The World Food Programme addresses budget constraints at a critical juncture when 15 million people in Afghanistan are uncertain about their next meal.

According to a United Nations report, a staggering 97 percent of the Afghan population lives below the poverty line, and the demand for humanitarian assistance continues to rise.