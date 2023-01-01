Families of Kaaj attack victims still seek justice

KABUL (Khaama Press): The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has called the attack on the Kaaj School on its first anniversary “horrific” and emphasized its commitment to standing with the victims and individuals affected by this incident and other violent incidents in Afghanistan.

UNAMA, wrote on its social media platform X, stating that in last year’s attack on the Kaaj School, 54 people were killed and 114 others, mostly Hazara girls, were injured.

The United Nations representation stressed that decades of conflict and countless attacks have inflicted “irreparable” damage and left families without answers, justice, or accountability.

Kaaj Educational Center in western Kabul was targeted in a suicide attack in October last year, resulting in the deaths and injuries of dozens of students, primarily girls, who were preparing for their university entrance exams.

UNAMA also emphasizes its support for the people of Afghanistan to live their daily lives without fear and for the perpetrators of violence to be held accountable.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan has stated that it stands alongside the victims and individuals affected by this incident and other violent incidents in Afghanistan.

