2 Israelis hurt in Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM (Agencies): Two people have been wounded in a shooting attack in occupied East Jerusalem, officials said, a day after seven people were killed in an attack near a synagogue in the city.

A father, 47, and son, 23, were in serious condition with “gunshot wounds to their upper body”, a spokesperson for Israel’s rescue emergency response service (MDA) said, after the shooting in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Silwan, near Jerusalem’s Old City.

A police spokesman told Israel’s Army Radio that Saturday’s incident was a “terrorist attack” and that the assailant, who was “neutralised and injured”, was a 13-year-old Palestinian from occupied East Jerusalem.

The incident came a day after a Palestinian attacker shot dead seven people near a synagogue on the outskirts of the city. On Thursday, Israel carried out a deadly raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. Ten Palestinians were killed, including an elderly woman, after dozens of Israeli soldiers attacked a house the army said housed suspected fighters, leading to several hours of intense confrontations. It was one of the deadliest Israeli army raids in the occupied West Bank since the second Intifada, or uprising, of 2000 to 2005.

