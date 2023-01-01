LHC fixes plea against Imran

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea against proceedings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove him as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for hearing on Jan 30.

During the previous hearing, the high court issued a stay order on Imran Khan’s removal as the PTI chairman.

In his petition filed before the high court, the former premier maintained that the electoral watchdog was exceeding its powers by trying to remove him as the PTI chairperson. It further said the ECP had issued the notice “illegally”. The ECP initiated proceedings to strip PTI chief Imran Khan of his party’s chairmanship following his disqualification in the Toshakhana reference.(PPI)