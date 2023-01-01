2 labourers killed in Bhara Kahu mishap

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Two labourers were killed and three others got injured Saturday as the shuttering of the under-construction Bhara Kahu bridge collapsed in the capital city.

As per the Islamabad Capital Territory Police’s initial report, the shuttering of the pillar fell down after a truck collided with it. According to the police, citizens were informed about the incident and they were advised to avoid using the route, so as to not hinder rescue activities.

The police said that the condition of the injured people, who were shifted to Polyclinic Hospital, was said to be unstable, while a rescue operation at the site of the incident was underway. They said that senior officials of the police and administration — including Islamabad Inspector General (IG) Dr Akbar Nasir and Chief Commissioner Noorul Amin Mengal — were present at the incident site.

The police said that the district administration had ordered bringing a bigger crane to the site, keeping in view the possibility of more labourers being stuck under the rubble. Speaking to the media, Mengal said that two to three huge trailer trucks had passed by the bridge between 2am-3am and had hit the shuttering support of the pillar.

“Safety and traffic protocol was violated,” he said, adding that one of the trucks was still stuck under the rubble. Mengal further stated that a committee headed by the Islamabad deputy commissioner has been formed which will review all aspects of the incident.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah regretted the unfortunate incident and ordered the quick completion of the rescue operation. He also ordered the Capital Development Authority to determine the elements responsible for the incident. In light of the orders, the Islamabad chief commissioner formed an eight-member investigation committee to probe the matter.