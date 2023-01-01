Govt treating PTI workers like terrorists: Imran

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has slammed the ‘imported government’ for treating political prisoners detained during the Jail Bharo Tehreek as ‘criminals and terrorists’.

In a Twitter thread, Imran Khan condemned the government’s mistreatment with the PTI volunteers who surrendered before the authorities during the ongoing Jail Bharo Tehreek. He wrote, “Strongly condemn the fascist approach of Imported govt to treat our political prisoners detained during our Jail Bharo (court arrest) movement as criminals & terrorists.”

He added that the PTI leadership and workers are protesting against fascism, violation of fundamental rights and crushing nation under spiralling prices while rulers get NRO for Rs1100 billion looted wealth for themselves.” Khan said, “Refusing to abide by prison rules for political detainees reflects a desperate & dictatorial mindset, which makes our people even more determined to stand up for Haqeeqi Azadi.”

Meanwhile, the former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has brought a citizen before the media who was allegedly abducted and tortured to give false statements against Usman Dar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Imran Khan addressed the media via video link today along with PTI leader Usman Dar and a citizen who had been allegedly abducted and tortured. “I want to tell the nation about what is happening in the country. Attempts are being made to turn Pakistan into a Banana republic. No one is caring about the law and the constitution but the law is in hands of the powerful people.”

The PTI chief said that people are being forced to give false statements after the ouster of the PTI government. “Attempts were made to file fake cases, corruption cases and run audiotapes to blackmail us.” He said that the affected citizen namely Javed Ali will tell his story by himself. He added that Usman Dar had facilitated Javed Ali to get a watchman’s position – a Grade 4 government job.

Javed Ali said that he works as a watchman in the education department and he was summoned via a telephone call. “Four policemen came in and shifted me to an unknown location after covering my face with a cloth. Some unidentified men had also come there.” (INP)