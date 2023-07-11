2 sisters dead as landslide hits house in Swat Valley

SWAT (INP): Two sisters lost their lives after a landslide struck their home in Madyan area of Swat.

The natural disaster occurred in Tehsil Bahrain, shaking the entire community and causing profound grief for the affected family.

According to the rescue spokesperson, the incident unfolded in the early hours of the morning when a massive landslide descended upon the dwelling of Noor Rahman, a resident of Madyan.

The force of the landslide caused a part of the house to collapse, tragically burying five members of the family under the debris.

As emergency responders and local volunteers rushed to the scene, their efforts were focused on locating and rescuing the trapped family members. Amidst the chaos Noor Rahman’s wife and one of his daughters were miraculously pulled out alive.