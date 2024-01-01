PM orders immediate procurement of wheat from farmers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD / RIYADH: Taking strict action on the complaints of farmers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal government to immediately purchase wheat from farmers.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has also increased the target of wheat procurement from 1.4 million metric tons to 1.8 million metric tons, the statement released by PM Office said today. The premier has also issued instructions to Pakistan agricultural storage and services corporation to increase the target of wheat procurement and ensure transparency for farmers in the procurement process.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision is expected to benefit thousands of farmers across the country and provide them with a stable income, the statement added. The prime minister’s decision was welcomed by the farming community, who have been facing difficulties due to delayed wheat procurement in recent years, it added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’, being held from April 28-29.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Waleed Al Khareeji, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh Royal airport. The prime minister was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

“The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The prime minister and the ministers will participate in WEF discussions on issues related to trade and investment measures, new investment frameworks, restructuring of supply chains, sustainable growth, and the energy landscape,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The high level participation in the Forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalizing regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

On the margins of the main event, the prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organizations, and other prominent figures participating in the event. About 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia will participate in the Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, WEF said in a press statement. The meeting, April 28–29, will focus on new pathways to reinvigorate growth globally amid the challenges posed by an increasingly fragmented geopolitical and economic environment.

It will revolve around three themes: revitalizing global collaboration; a compact for inclusive growth; and catalyzing action on energy for development, it was added. The event bridges the growing North-South divide, which has further widened on issues such as emerging economic policies, the energy transition, and geopolitical shocks.

PM convenes meeting of Selection Board for promotions: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to convene a meeting of the Selection Board to promote from grade 18 officers to grade 22 in the Centre.

The Prime Minister has directed the Establishment Division to make all preparations for the start of a session of the board. During the session, the promotion of the government officers from grade 18 to grade 22 will be reviewed in detail.

During the session, the cases of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Secretary to Prime Minister Asadur Rahman Geelani will be presented for promotion in grade 22. While Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood was also likely to be promoted to grade 22. Secretary Education and Training Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani and Additional Secretary in-charge IT Muhammad Mahmood may be promoted to grade 22.

Additional Secretary Incharge Petroleum Division Momin Agha and Chairman EOBI Khaqan Murtaza will also be considered for promotion. Chief Secretary Punjab Zaid Akhtar Zaman will also be considered for elevation to BS22.

Moreover, the names of Iram Bukhari, Sajid Baloch, Jodat Ayaz, Nadeem Mehboob, Ambrin Raza, Usman Akhtar Bajwa, Mossadik Ahmad Khan and Attaur Rahman will be considered for promotion to grade 22. The promotion of Police Service officers Ahmed Mukram, BA Nasito, Amir Zulfiqar, Ghulam Rasool Zahid and Ihsan Sadiq will also be considered for the elevation.