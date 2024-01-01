Terrorist ‘sent to hell’ in Harnai

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist was killed and another was injured in a gun battle between security forces and militants trying to intercept civilian vehicles on Sanjavi Road in Balochistan’s district Harnai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The exchange of fire took place on Saturday as the security forces reacted immediately and effectively engaged the terrorists, the military’s media wing added.

“Resultantly, one terrorist was sent to hell, while another got injured.” The ISPR said that the timely response by the security forces thwarted nefarious intent of the terrorists, saving innocent lives. It said that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan, the military’s media wing added. The military and armed forces of Pakistan have been engaged in intensifying actions to eliminate the menace of terrorism in the country.