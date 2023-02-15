22 tankers of low quality oil returned back to Iran

KABUL (Agencies): The country’s National Standards administration says that about 22the tankers of low-quality oil returned back to Iran exported lately from that country.

22 tankers of low-quality oil (diesel and gasoline) that did not meet the standards of the administration were returned to Iran at Islam Qala port in Herat province.

The National Standards Administration has taken practical steps to prevent the importation of low-quality oil, said the administration in a statement.

The national Standards administration asks all traders to import quality goods to the country, otherwise they will face the same legal action.