ICMA and SCCI sign MOU

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: The MOU siging ceremony between Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA) and Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was held at SCCI’s office.

ICMA is a professional accounting body that specializes in delivering high-standard education, professional training, research & development activities that are aimed to improve business efficiency.

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry is mandated to facilitate the business community of Sialkot by creating ease-in-doing businesses which has led to the business development of Sialkot city. The city is well-known for its wide range of exports in various sectors such as Sports Goods, Leather Products, Livestock, the Clothing Industry, Kitchenware, surgical Instruments, among others.

As technology and ways of doing business are fast changing there is a greater need for professional training and know-how in-order to stay competitive. ICMA has all the resources to provide Corporate Training and Professional Certifications to members of SCCI.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President SCCI signed the MOU on behalf of SCCI and Zia ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board signed on behalf of ICMA. MOU has been signed for Corporate Training, Joint Promotions, Events & Branding, Research & Development and Infrastructural Support of ICMA facilities.

The objective of the MOU is to jointly undertake Corporate Trainings, Research and Development input on the policy framework of government and joint promotion & events. Muhammad Yasin Senior Member ICMA was also present during MOU.