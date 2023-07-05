3 soldiers martyred in suicide attack

F.P. Report

MIRAN SHAH: A vehicle borne suicide bomber exploded himself in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on Wednesday, says an ISPR press release.

Resultantly, Naib Subedar Sahib Khan (age 41 years, resident of Mianwali), Naik Muhammad Ibrahim (age 40 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan) and Sepoy Jehangir Khan (age 24 years, resident of Mardan) embraced shahadat, while, three innocent civilians got critically injured.

The suicide bomber intended targeting the security forces’ post, however, timely interception of the suicide bomber on suspicion by on-duty soldiers prevented a major catastrophe. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the Shahadat of security personnel who were martyred in a terrorist suicide attack in Miran Shah, North Waziristan.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred personnel including Subedar Sahib Khan, Naik Muhammad Ibrahim and Sepoy Jehangir Khan, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister prayed for bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Praising the valour of Shaheed Jawans, the prime minister said that they had saved the nation from huge damage by sacrificing their lives. The nation would never forget the sacrifices of its Shuhada. The brave Jawans of the armed forces had been sacrificing their lives for the sake of their motherland, he added.

