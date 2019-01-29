35 injured in Multan road accident

F.P. Report

MULTAN: At least 35 people were injured a passenger bus overturned because of over speeding at the Vehari Road near Multan on late Monday night.

According to reports, a passenger was on way to Multan from Kasur and it skidded of the road as driver lost control of the vehicle while saving a motorcycle and hit a roadside tree near Multan and turned turtle, in a result 35 passengers were injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar Hospital, Multan. Rescue sources informed media that ten of the injured are in critical condition.