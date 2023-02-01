35,000 out of 53,000 students fail inter exam in Lahore

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Thursday announced the Intermediate Supplementary Examinations 2023 result with an overall pass percentage of 35.75 percent.

A total of 13,275 candidates applied for the intermediate (second annual) examination, with 53,000 candidates appearing for the exam, out of which only 18,000 candidates passed the exam.

As many as 35,000 students (64 percent) failed to pass the exam. Results have been uploaded on the website of BISE Lahore.