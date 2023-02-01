Spain orders 16 Airbus military aircraft

BARCELONA (AFP): European aerospace giant Airbus on Wednesday said it would build 16 military aircraft in Spain in a deal with the country’s defence ministry worth almost 1.7 million euros (around $1.9 million).

Airbus said the C295 planes will be fully designed and made in Spain and strengthen the armed forces’ anti-submarine, surveillance, reconnaissance and search and rescue capabilities.

The aircraft will carry out ground and sea operations such as fighting against smuggling, illegal immigration and drug trafficking, the company said.

The C295 can also transport weapons including torpedoes.