43 people arrested for celebratory firing in Kabul

KABUL (TOLO News): At least 43 people were arrested by police on Friday for celebratory firing after a historic victory of Afghanistan’s National Cricket Team against Pakistan in a warm-up one-day international (ODI) match ahead of the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Celebratory firing is common across the country in certain events, especially when a national team or a national athlete gains a victory at an international platform.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that the individuals were arrested from different parts of Kabul along with a number of guns owned by them.

The celebratory firing started just after the victory of the cricket team at around 9:30 pm Kabul time.

Reports indicate that more than a dozen people were wounded in the celebratory firing. The ministry also confirmed this but has not mentioned any exact figures in its statement.

The Ministry of Interior calls on all Afghans to avoid such moves as it will disturb the safety of the citizens, the statement said.